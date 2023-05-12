Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 109,543 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 68,469 shares.The stock last traded at $154.98 and had previously closed at $155.60.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.56 and its 200-day moving average is $157.65.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 154,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.