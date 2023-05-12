Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Oarsman Capital Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

RSP traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,835. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.57. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

