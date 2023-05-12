Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 657.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,910,000 after purchasing an additional 401,400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,145.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,078,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,131,000 after purchasing an additional 991,540 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,813,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 218,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,648,000 after purchasing an additional 709,696 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 684,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,546,000 after purchasing an additional 224,440 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $84.13 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $93.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.32.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

