Investors Purchase Large Volume of ARK Innovation ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 230,790 call options on the company. This is an increase of 31% compared to the average daily volume of 176,721 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Surevest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 375.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $37.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,613,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,354,461. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.09.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

