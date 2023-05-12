IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 2,479 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 2,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $119,091.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,042,626.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IRadimed Stock Down 2.6 %

IRMD stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $581.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.06. IRadimed Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.75.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 20.03%. Research analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in IRadimed by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in IRadimed by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in IRadimed by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 1st quarter valued at about $632,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

IRMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

IRadimed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.