iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 112.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,519,000 after acquiring an additional 64,471 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $68.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.32. The stock has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

