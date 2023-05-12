iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $413.95 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $434.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.98. The stock has a market cap of $308.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

