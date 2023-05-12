iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Reduced by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 7.9% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after buying an additional 6,110,963 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 2,096,624 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after buying an additional 990,861 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.40. 1,966,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,098,381. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.94.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.