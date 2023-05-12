iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Greenspring Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Greenspring Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,256 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 7.1% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $26,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,826 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,125,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,002,863. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.41.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

