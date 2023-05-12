iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 29,887 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 37,898 shares.The stock last traded at $71.60 and had previously closed at $71.35.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

