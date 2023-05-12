iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,325 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $38.19 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.38.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.