iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the April 15th total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWJV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.54. 10,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,916. The company has a market capitalization of $222.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.56. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $26.74.

About iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

