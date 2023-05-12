iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,724 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,367 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,805 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,903,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,904,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.19. 994,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,204. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.19.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

