iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.2% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,257,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IWM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,022,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,113,588. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.