iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Position Raised by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,009,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,594,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,073,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $223.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $248.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

