iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,303,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,046,000 after acquiring an additional 57,019 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,055,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,407,000 after acquiring an additional 96,036 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 604,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,161,000 after acquiring an additional 39,719 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,709,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,469,000 after acquiring an additional 148,148 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.67. 120,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,496. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.01. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

