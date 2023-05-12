iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

IJS traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.90. 90,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

