ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $90.64

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.64 ($1.14) and traded as low as GBX 75.64 ($0.95). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 77.86 ($0.98), with a volume of 1,202,475 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITM has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.26) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.52) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.28) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 306 ($3.86).

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITM Power Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £463.48 million, a P/E ratio of -509.73 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Activity at ITM Power

ITM Power Company Profile

In related news, insider Simon Bourne acquired 19,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £14,925.75 ($18,833.75). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,241 shares of company stock worth $1,522,564. Insiders own 31.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.