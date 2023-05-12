ITT (NYSE:ITT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.38.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.20. ITT has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $95.18.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.24 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. ITT’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $191,622.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the first quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 32.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ITT by 449.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 337.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ITT

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

