IWG (LON:IWG) Stock Price Down 4%

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating) shares dropped 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 153.50 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 153.50 ($1.94). Approximately 1,000,910 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,460,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.90 ($2.02).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IWG from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 190 ($2.40) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,395.45, a P/E/G ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,941.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.38.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

