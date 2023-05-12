Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $12,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.37. The company had a trading volume of 57,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,677. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.57. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

