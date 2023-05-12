Jacob A. Orville Sells 5,000 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,455. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.18 and its 200 day moving average is $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

