Jacob A. Orville Sells 5,000 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Exact Sciences Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of EXAS stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,455. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.18 and its 200 day moving average is $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.41.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Exact Sciences Company Profile
EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.
