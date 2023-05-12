Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC) Short Interest Up 366.7% in April

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Price Performance

Shares of JGGC stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $11.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JGGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter valued at $497,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter valued at $7,455,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter valued at $987,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 39.7% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 51,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the third quarter valued at $1,947,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Company Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

