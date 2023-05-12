James Monroe III Purchases 3,000,000 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) Director James Monroe III bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $2,910,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,007,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Monroe III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 11th, James Monroe III bought 708,863 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $701,774.37.

Shares of GSAT opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.59.

GSAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $0.97 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth $5,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 44.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,781 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth $3,737,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,056,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,204,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

