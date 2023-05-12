James Monroe III Purchases 3,000,000 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) Director James Monroe III bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $2,910,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,007,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
James Monroe III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 11th, James Monroe III bought 708,863 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $701,774.37.
Globalstar Stock Performance
Shares of GSAT opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth $5,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 44.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,781 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth $3,737,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,056,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,204,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.
Globalstar Company Profile
Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.
