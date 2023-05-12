Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.52). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Janux Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.48) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 6.1 %

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

Shares of JANX opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53. Janux Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $544.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

