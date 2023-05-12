Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.52). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Janux Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.48) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
