Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Stock Price Up 1.1%

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Rating) shares rose 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $9.31. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 92 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.
Japan Steel Works Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.
About Japan Steel Works
The Japan Steel Works Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Steel & Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products, and Others. The Steel & Energy Products segment provides electric and nuclear products, pressure vessels for refining petroleum, clad steel plates and steel pipes, and wind power generation equipment.
