Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Position Trimmed by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,253,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 217,100 shares during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals comprises about 7.0% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 1.99% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $199,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,503,000 after acquiring an additional 303,256 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,814.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total value of $245,527.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,814.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,580 shares of company stock worth $1,336,710. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.10. 152,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,811. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $125.36 and a twelve month high of $163.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.70 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

