JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.20

Shares of Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 1002107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on JBSAY shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JBS in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of JBS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get JBS alerts:

JBS Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98.

About JBS

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.