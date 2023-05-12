JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Update

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 160.5% from the April 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 211.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JCDXF shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JCDecaux to €21.00 ($23.08) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised shares of JCDecaux from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDecaux Price Performance

JCDXF remained flat at $20.91 on Friday. JCDecaux has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $22.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SE engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment involves in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.