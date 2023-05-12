JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.04.

A number of analysts have commented on JELD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN Stock Down 1.4 %

JELD-WEN stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $19.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Activity

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 25.90%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 233,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,328. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,744,000. Towle & Co purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth approximately $18,456,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,283,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,240,000 after acquiring an additional 875,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,316,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth approximately $6,128,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.