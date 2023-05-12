JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.04.
A number of analysts have commented on JELD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
JELD-WEN Stock Down 1.4 %
JELD-WEN stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $19.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 2.26.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 233,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,328. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,744,000. Towle & Co purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth approximately $18,456,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,283,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,240,000 after acquiring an additional 875,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,316,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth approximately $6,128,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JELD-WEN Company Profile
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JELD-WEN (JELD)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.