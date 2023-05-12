JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $813.63

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $813.63 and traded as low as $665.00. JG Boswell shares last traded at $670.00, with a volume of 25 shares trading hands.

JG Boswell Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $709.12 and a 200 day moving average of $811.08.

JG Boswell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th.

About JG Boswell

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

