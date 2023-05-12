JMP Securities Boosts Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target to $12.00

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Shares of OCUL opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $484.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 171.85% and a negative return on equity of 170.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 11.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

