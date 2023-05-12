JMP Securities Boosts Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target to $12.00

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCULGet Rating) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of OCUL opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $484.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCULGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 171.85% and a negative return on equity of 170.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 11.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Articles

