JOANN Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,948 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,100% compared to the typical volume of 134 put options.
JOANN Price Performance
JOAN opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38. JOANN has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. The firm has a market cap of $76.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.13.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.50 million. JOANN had a negative return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JOANN will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at JOANN
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOANN
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. UBS Group AG raised its position in JOANN by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in JOANN by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in JOANN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JOANN by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JOAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of JOANN in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.
About JOANN
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JOANN (JOAN)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
- Why Coinbases’s Sneaky 20% Rally Could Be A Buy Signal
- A Reversal Is In The Works For Fisker Inc.
- McKesson Stock Approaching New Highs As Bullish Trend Continues
Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.