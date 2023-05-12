John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the April 15th total of 643,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDGJF. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 190 ($2.40) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 237 ($2.99) to GBX 217 ($2.74) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.25.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WDGJF remained flat at $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

