Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Johnson Outdoors Price Performance

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $61.18 on Monday. Johnson Outdoors has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.53.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Johnson Outdoors

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 4,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $271,041.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,048.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 27.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

