Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Price Target Lowered to C$7.30 at Stifel Nicolaus

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.60 to C$7.30 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Journey Energy Trading Down 8.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS JRNGF opened at $3.91 on Thursday. Journey Energy has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14.
About Journey Energy
