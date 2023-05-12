Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Price Target Lowered to C$7.30 at Stifel Nicolaus

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.60 to C$7.30 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Journey Energy Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JRNGF opened at $3.91 on Thursday. Journey Energy has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

