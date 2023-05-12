JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $65.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.81.

NYSE:BJ opened at $72.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.67.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 28,606 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 535,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,002,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 500.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 51,873 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth $9,592,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 209,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

