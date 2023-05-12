JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $32.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $25.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.04.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 141.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,768,000 after acquiring an additional 837,450 shares during the period. Towle & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $23,354,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,634,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,340,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,164,000 after buying an additional 609,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

