JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Cut to $151.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.28.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of JPM opened at $136.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $397.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.
