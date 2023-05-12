JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Position Boosted by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 9.6% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. STAR Financial Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,331,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 756.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 42,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 37,268 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,151,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,735,000 after buying an additional 659,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11,492.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST remained flat at $50.28 during midday trading on Friday. 540,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,509,111. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.