Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Given “Neutral” Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.94 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KAI. DA Davidson upped their target price on Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kadant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Kadant Stock Performance

NYSE KAI opened at $193.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Kadant has a twelve month low of $154.19 and a twelve month high of $221.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.12 and a 200 day moving average of $193.52.

Kadant Increases Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.27. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.58%.

Insider Transactions at Kadant

In other Kadant news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $485,049.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,653 shares in the company, valued at $5,121,167.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kadant news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $485,049.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,167.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $159,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,999.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,960. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Kadant by 182.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Kadant by 62.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

