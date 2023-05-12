Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) EVP Sells $159,075.00 in Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $159,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at $909,590.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of KMPR opened at $45.09 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $68.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -26.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $2,632,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMPR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kemper from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

