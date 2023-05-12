Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 400.00% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.17. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 25.98, a quick ratio of 25.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer. Its product pipeline includes KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J. Kirk, and Jack Taunton on February 20, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
