Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

May 12th, 2023

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZRGet Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 400.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Kezar Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.17. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 25.98, a quick ratio of 25.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 46,275 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 15.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,150,000 after acquiring an additional 210,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer. Its product pipeline includes KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J. Kirk, and Jack Taunton on February 20, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

