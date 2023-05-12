Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Up 112.4% in April

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,095,300 shares, a growth of 112.4% from the April 15th total of 986,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KCDMF remained flat at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.20.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

