Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Update

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 195.0% from the April 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Kirin Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KNBWY traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $15.50. 7,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,339. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. Kirin has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kirin had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

