Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Trading Up 6.3%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.18. 29,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 60,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62.

Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors.

