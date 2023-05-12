Komodo (KMD) Achieves Market Cap of $38.39 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Komodo has a market cap of $38.39 million and $1.29 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00122545 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00047510 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00030513 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000732 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

