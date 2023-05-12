KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09), reports. The firm had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.22 million. KORE Group had a negative net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%.

KORE Group Price Performance

KORE stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $84.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.75. KORE Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on KORE Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KORE Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KORE Group

KORE Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KORE. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in KORE Group by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in KORE Group by 63.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in KORE Group by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in KORE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in KORE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

