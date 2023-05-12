KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09), reports. The firm had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.22 million. KORE Group had a negative net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%.
KORE Group Price Performance
KORE stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $84.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.75. KORE Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on KORE Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KORE Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
KORE Group Company Profile
KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.
