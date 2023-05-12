KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09), reports. The firm had revenue of $65.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.22 million. KORE Group had a negative net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%.

KORE Group stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.11. KORE Group has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KORE. Northland Securities cut their target price on KORE Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KORE Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of KORE Group by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of KORE Group by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in KORE Group by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in KORE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in KORE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

