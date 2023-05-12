KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Stock Price Up 0.5%

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.71. Approximately 5,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 22,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $29.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 163,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period.

About KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF

The KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF (KEMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a committee-selected, tier-weighted index of 50 emerging market technology companies. KEMQ was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

